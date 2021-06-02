In the United States, African-American hairdressers use vaccines

Joe Biden announced Wednesday that hairdressing salons run by African-Americans will convince their clients in the United States to add a shot of the Covid 19 vaccine to their haircuts.

The initiative is part of a series of measures aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated throughout June, which has been declared “National Action Month”.

Objective: To achieve the goal set by the Democratic leader in 70% of adults who receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4, the national holiday.

“Local hairdressers and barbers will become key promoters of the disease in their communities, provide information to clients, make appointments for them, and even use their own businesses as vaccination sites,” said Joe Biden.

The initiative is being carried out specifically in collaboration with the Black Alliance Against Govt, and a company of hair products, the White House said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the United States, barbershops are valued as exchanges where employees and clients often form trusting relationships.

According to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation last week, the number of black people vaccinated is, in most states, lower than the proportion of the population they represent there.

“Everyone across the country needs to take us to the finish line,” Joe Biden said. “Please use your freedom and do not live in fear anymore,” he said, urging people in particular to mobilize under the age of 40 and, if successful, “summer of happiness., Meetings and parties”.

Currently, nearly 63% of adults have received at least one dose of one of the three approved vaccines in the country. More than 168 million people, including adolescents who have been vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 17, have received at least one dose, or more than 50%.

But after a peak in early April, despite a slight recovery two weeks ago, the pace of the vaccine has evaporated.

To counter this trend, administrators have announced incentives so that parents can take care of their children free of charge in partnership with childcare companies when they are vaccinated.

Finally, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel in June, especially in the south of the country, to promote the benefits of the vaccine.