WHO renames Govt-19 types

Jun 01, 2021 0 Comments
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday decided to give the Greek alphabet, beta and gamma names alphabet, beta and gamma. According to the World Health Organization, the names should be “easy to pronounce and remember,” but also to prevent the public and the media from using “stigmatizing and discriminatory” names, indicating where the first cases variance was found, the organization said in a statement.

Scientific names will continue because they provide useful data for experts, but the WHO says it will no longer use them in its daily communications. UN to accept new names The special agency emphasizes national officials, the media and others.

Thus, the variant of P1.1.7, first identified in the United Kingdom, was named alpha; B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, becomes beta; And the B1 variant found in gamma in Brazil. WH1. P.1617 has given two different names to the unique subline of the variant, which destroyed India and spread to dozens of countries: B.1.617.2 thus delta and B.1.617. 1 also becomes kappa.

While the epidemic, which has killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, is on the rise, it is worrying the highest number of infected countries for new variants of the virus.

