Evening Prayer Today March 30, 2021

“Guide me through the darkness that surrounds me”, Last Tuesday evening prayer to be said this Tuesday to thank the Lord.

At the end of our day we return to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit to give thanks for everything we have received and done.

Let us raise this simple prayer so that the night that opens before us may pass with peace and quiet. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Father, light of love, Guide me also through the darkness around me. Guide me forward, night is dark, I am far from home. Where are you taking me? I did not ask you! Many times I wanted to choose my own path: but now please guide me! You take me to the safe harbor of eternal life where you live and rule, with the Son and the Holy Spirit, for all ages. Amen.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.

Video with audio of our evening prayer

Pray more to finish tomorrow well

At the end of this day we ask the Holy Spirit to come upon us and our loved ones. Let’s do it with this call as well Others Prayer we can say before bed.

Holy Spirit, come and send us a ray of your light from heaven. Come, father of the poor, come, giver of gifts, come, light of hearts. The perfect comfort, the sweetest guest of the soul, the sweetest relief. Fatigue, rest; In heat, shelter; In tears, comfort. May the most blessed light penetrate into the hearts of your believers. Without your strength there is nothing in man, nothing without guilt.

Wash the bad, moisten the dry, and cure the bleeding. Bend the hard and heat the cold and mislead. Give the seven holy gifts to your faithful ones who trust in you alone. It brings virtue and reward, it brings holy death, it brings eternal happiness. Amen.

Father, salutation and glory.

Amen in the name of the Father and of the Holy Spirit to the Son