Quentin Tarantino publishes his first novel, his film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Jun 01, 2021
His first book, published by Ford Editions, will be published in France in mid-August. The novel, like the film, follows the adventures of a Western actor and his brilliance during the hippie movement.

American director Quentin Tarantino’s first novel, Once upon a time in Hollywood, Ford Editions announced on Tuesday that a free adaptation of his film, which was released in 2019 and won two Oscars, will be released in France on August 18th.

Director Pulp fiction, Won the Palme d’Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and the Oscar for Best Screenplay the following year, describing the adventures of Western actor Rick Dalton and his sidekick Cliff Booth in Los Angeles in 1969, where the hippie movement is at its peak, Ford said in a statement.

The book “Freely” Inspired by his film Once upon a time in Hollywood, Released in 2019. With nearly 400 million worldwide, this is the director’s second biggest hit Django Unchained (2012).

Quentin Tarantino transcends his unique style, his overflowing character, and his wonderful dialogue and editing sense to deliver a novel of extraordinary talent.“, Write Ford versions.

This book was first published in the United States (June 29) by HarperCollins.

