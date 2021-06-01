Boeing again suspends 787 Dreamliner deliveries

Boeing has resumed distribution of its long-range 787 Dreamliner, while the U.S. aviation regulator is sending additional information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following production issues. Production defects discovered in the device in the summer of 2020 have already prompted the U.S. aircraft manufacturer to suspend deliveries between November and March. “Boeing has not yet shown that the proposed inspection system meets FAA safety standards,” the regulator said, adding that “wait for more information.”

“Because the FAA did not give the green light to Boeing’s proposed solution, [l’entreprise] In an effort to confirm the Wall Street Journal’s information, it chose to suspend delivery to customers. Boeing has previously stated that it will provide the FAA with more information on the 787 verification process, including analysis and documentation. The manufacturer stated “No” [avait] No effect [la] Navy in service “.

“Continuing issues”

Boeing revealed in September 2020 that it had discovered several manufacturing defects in the 787, and then on the horizontal stabilizer by connecting a portion of the fuse. The aircraft manufacturer pointed out that it had inspected all its aircraft in its production. For its part, the FAA indicated it intends to explore some Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March 2021 before delivering them to customers, which is typically done by Boeing employees.

The news comes just days after Boeing was fined $ 17 million by the FAA for manufacturing security issues with the 737 Max and 737 NG between 2015 and 2019, just months after it was fined $ 6.6 million in February 2021 for various security breaches.

The U.S. aircraft manufacturer encountered electrical problems in the cockpits of about 737 Max, which led to the temporary immobilization of one hundred units already delivered in early April. The 737 Max was allowed to fly again by U.S. authorities in late 2020, twenty months after it crashed two fatal crashes. The FAA, which has been criticized for its inaction during the crisis following these two accidents, has strengthened its oversight.

Two U.S. lawmakers, Peter Tiffasio, chairman of the House of Representatives, and Rick Larson, chairman of the Aviation Subcommittee, said in mid-May that they had asked Boeing and the FAA for answers and documents on “continuing issues” in the production of the 787s and 737s Max.