AMD enhances gaming performance by 15% with high-speed L3 cache-PC watch, 3D stocking technology

AMDThe existing online COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 keynote announced the new CPU packaging technology “3D Chiplet Stocking Technology”.

During the lecture, the company’s CEO Lisa Su took the stage and unveiled a real prototype that uses a technology called 3D vertical cache. By stacking the 64MB SRAM produced directly at 7nm on top of each core enclosure, we succeeded in tripling the L3 cache capacity to three times the current capacity. The 3D vertical cache is directly connected to the Gen 3’s CCD via the DSV (via silicon penetration), which reaches a bandwidth of 2TB / s or more.

3D chiplet stocking technology improves the density of interneques more than 200 times compared to traditional 2D. In addition, the bonding between the dies solves the thermal problem dramatically by binding the copper directly to the copper, and the density is 15 times higher and the energy efficiency is 3 times higher than with 3D lamination using micro bubbles. Can be reached in an interconnected area.

The final 3D stocking version of the CPU looks like the current one. In the actual product, each CCD is equipped with SRAM, so the built-in cache is 96 MB per CCD and the 12-core or 16-core Raison processor is 192 MB in one package. Can hold.

A comparison demo using Gears 5 was also released, and as a result of comparing the prototype used with this technology based on the Raison 9 5900X and the Raison 9 5900 X, a 12% improvement in frame rate was confirmed. In addition, when checked with multiple game titles, it is said to see an average performance improvement of about 15% on 1080p resolution.

Processor products using this technology are expected to be ready for production by the end of 2021.

In addition, in the keynote address, the new Raison 5000 series APU for desktop and the Radeon RX 6000 M series GPU for notebook PC will be announced.

In addition, in terms of RTNA2 architecture, the company’s APU is adopted in the infotainment system of the company’s Tesla Model S and Model X electric vehicles, and it also supports ray tracing and variable rate shading (VRS). It will provide custom graphics IP for Samsung’s SoC “Exynos” next product.