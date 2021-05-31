“Tarzan” and his wife were killed in the plane crash

The actor of the movie “Tarzan”, American musician Joe Laura and his wife are said to have died in a US plane crash in Tennessee, USA. The 58-year-old actor was one of seven people killed Saturday in a small plane crash on Percy Priest Lake near the city of Smyrna. Among the victims was his wife.

Joe Laura, the actor in the “Tarzan” series, was boarding a small business plane with seven people on board it after it crashed in Tennessee on Saturday, May 29, and the survivors will hopefully find the survivors Sunday. Among the victims was his wife Gwen Champlin Laura, 66, Jennifer J. Martin, David L .; Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah.

The small business jet crashed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, shortly after takeoff from Palm Beach, Fla., Smyrna, Tennessee airport, Rutherford County Fire said on Facebook. & Recovery (RCFR). The plane landed in Percy Priest Lake, about 12 miles south of Nashville.

Authorities say human remains and jet components have been recovered. “Research is underway on the Lake from the Weekly Lane Bridge to the Lamarre Hill Arch. We call on all members of the public to stay away from these areas, “said John Ingle, captain and commander of the Fire and Rescue Team on Sunday afternoon. “The garbage field is half a mile wide,” Ingle added. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

As a reminder, Joe Laura starred in the 1989 television film Tarzan in Manhattan. He then starred in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures” which ran from 1996 to 1997. Although he was best known for “Tarzan”, he starred in several films, including Steel Frontier, Sunset Heat, Gunsmok: The Last Apache. , American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, The Magnificent Seven, Baywatch and Tropical Heat. In 2002, Joe quit acting in films to pursue a career in folk music.