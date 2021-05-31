Director of the first film to write a sequel

The critically and publicly acclaimed Todd Phillips Joker returns for a second job. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director is currently writing the film, which has no release date yet.

In 2019, Warner Bros. created the event with its new film dedicated to a character from the DC Comics universe. On the sidelines of his DCU with Henry Cavillin’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman and soon Ezra Miller’s Flash, the Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, promises to return to the look of this legendary comic book adversary. Acclaimed by critics and the public, Joaquin won the Oscar for Best Actor for her portrayal of Phoenix in the title role. The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. wants to recreate the miracle by handing over a new movie to Todd Phillips. According to the American media, it will be present Is busy writing this sequelHowever, he should not feel it. He gave IGN Warner Bros. a trilogy in December 2019 “With the other two directors”. However, it is not known whether Scott Silver, who co-wrote the first film, was involved in the project.

What’s the plot for this new film?

If nothing is confirmed by Warner Bros., we can imagine that this new Opus Wayne family explores the relationship between Arthur Fleck in more detail. Thomas Wayne has already occupied an important part of the storyline of the first film, playing a key role in turning the character into a madman. On the other hand, Robert Pattinson’s Batman is unlikely to cross a head. As a reminder, the Joker is not included in DCU, but rather part of the new dark universe proposed to Todd Phillips Warner under the name DC Black.

It remains to be seen whether the public reception will be as favorable as the first Opus 55 million budget And a classification R-rated, It grossed over $ 1 billion at the box office.