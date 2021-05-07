Home Entertainment SM with MGM TV Entertainment Partners first formed the US-based K-Pop group “NCD Hollywood”

May 07, 2021 0 Comments
nct

SM Entertainment Team with MGM Television Global Group and Digital Create a new K-Pop competition to form the first K-Pop boys group living in the United States

NCT 2020 | SM Entertainment

Joining the team NCD127, NCDU, NCD Dream, And V.V. As NCD Hollywood, A new NCD subcommittee. The competition will target young people between the ages of 13 and 25.

NCD127 | SM Entertainment

The event will take place in Seoul, where competitors will compete and train, and S.M. Entertainment founder will provide advice. Lee Sooman And some members of the NCT.

NCD Dream | SM Entertainment

When HYBE (Previously known Blockbuster Entertainment) Announced in February 2021 with their strategic partnership Universal Band To launch a global children’s group in 2022, S.M. This partnership between Entertainment and the American company MGM forms the US-based K-Pop group.

வேவி | SM Entertainment

This unprecedented competition will join MGM’s list of impressive shows NBCFrom The voice And abcFrom shark, Be under the same production groups. As the globalization of K-Pop grows, this action becomes primary in the long run.

