Fusion reactor, new record for Chinese artificial sun

Chinese scientists have set a new world record by reaching a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius in 101 seconds in a recent experiment. A basic step towards the test operation of the fusion furnace.

Breakthrough announced Cong Xianzu, ResearcherChinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Plasma Physics, Responsible for the test conducted a Heffi, The capital of the province Anhui, In eastern China. A country at the forefront of the fusion reactor, about 9% of its plan and development is dedicated to this project.

Fusion reactor, Chinese artificial sun reached plasma temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius in 20 seconds.

Advanced Test Superconducting Tokamak Test, or “Chinese artificial sun“, He also reached the plasma temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius, which lasted for 20 seconds.

Read more >>> Last days for Vodafone, special 50 digital version offer (probably)

The Tokamak device is locatedHefei Institute of Physical Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is designed to mimic the process of nuclear fusion that occurs naturally in the sun and stars to provide almost infinite pure energy through controlled fusion, often referred to as “artificial sun”.

Read more >>> Amazon Connect is OK with MISE, but for now it will not be a phone operator

The Heffi experiment broke the previous record of maintaining a plasma temperature of 100 சி C for 100 seconds. According to Li Miao, director of the physics department at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, this is a milestone. Achieving the goal of maintaining a constant temperature for a long time.

Achieving plasma temperatures above 100 million C is one of the major challenges in exploiting nuclear fusion. By the end of 2020, South Korea will have reached 100 million C for 20 million seconds. The temperature at the center of the sun is believed to be 15 million C, which means that the plasma at the center of the device is seven times hotter than the sun.

“The energy generated by nuclear fusion is currently the most reliable and clean energy in the world” Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economic Research at Xiamen University, explained in an interview with the Global Times, “If technology can be used commercially, it will have enormous economic benefits for all”.

However, Lynn warned that it would take at least another 30 years to exit the lab as the technology was still being tested. “This is like a future technology that is important for China’s green development drive“.

The Yeast Test is part of the International Thermonuclear Test Reactor Structure, which is part of a larger global science program that is next to the International Space Station. It was jointly built by China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States. Its success will be significant for the future use of the international connection.