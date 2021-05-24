‘Focus’; The CEO warns Airtel users

New Delhi: Airtel India and South Asia CEO have warned Airtel users. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Airtel, points out that as the second wave of Govt spreads across the country, many parts of the country are under lock and key. It sells alerts on a variety of issues ranging from downloading apps to transactions.

Subscribers’ transactions through OTP and UPI in relation to digital payments are also subject to fraud. Vital introduces Airtel Payments Bank’s Airtel Safe Pay as Airtel’s first security system in the country and free from the risk of fraud. The uniqueness of this system is that money is never removed from the account without the knowledge of the customer.

The letter points out that cyber fraud takes place in two main ways. Call or send an SMS to a fake Airtel employee informing them that the KYC (customer information) is incomplete. Customers will be asked to install the ‘Airtel Quick Support’ app from the Google Play Store.

The group user will redirect the client trying to install the missing application to the quick application. Scammers take control of the device through this app. This will make it easier to gather information. The seller will provide you genuine articles as he does not want to tarnish his own image.

Another way to cheat is by saying that you can give VIP numbers. Discounts will be given to get the number. You will be asked for a token or booking amount. Once the funds are available there will be no response and they will not be found. Vital says Airtel has no provision for VIP numbers and will not ask you to download a third-party application.