Apple iMac M1, Joni Eve would have participated in its realization

Despite leaving Apple in 2019, Cupertino Former Chief Design Officer, Johnny Eve, Will participate in the new design 24 inch iMac.

According to a review of the new desktop computer made by the US version Wire, Apple would have confirmed it I really worked on creating the new 24 inch iMac, But has not commented on whether his company Lovefrom will continue to be involved since 2019.

As it turns out, Joni Eve left Apple to start her own independent design company This includes Apple, among its customers. During my time at Apple, I oversaw the development and design of the iPhone, iPod, iPod, MacBook and iMac.