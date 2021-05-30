Home Technology Apple iMac M1, Joni Eve would have participated in its realization

May 30, 2021 0 Comments
Despite leaving Apple in 2019, Cupertino Former Chief Design Officer, Johnny Eve, Will participate in the new design 24 inch iMac.

According to a review of the new desktop computer made by the US version Wire, Apple would have confirmed it I really worked on creating the new 24 inch iMac, But has not commented on whether his company Lovefrom will continue to be involved since 2019.

As it turns out, Joni Eve left Apple to start her own independent design company This includes Apple, among its customers. During my time at Apple, I oversaw the development and design of the iPhone, iPod, iPod, MacBook and iMac.

Despite leaving Apple in 2019, Joni Eve was involved in the design of this new iMac. Hardware design is a long process, and no wonder I left its footprints everywhere on this new desktop. But interestingly, Apple confirmed that it did not do so even after its release.

24 inch iMac, remember, Is the first complete redesign of iMacIt is featured in a very slim design in seven color options in multiple colors, and it was the first iMac to adopt the Apple M1 processor.

