Home Technology Learn about digital TV services that are different from streaming services

Learn about digital TV services that are different from streaming services

May 28, 2021 0 Comments
alexametrics

Loading …

Jakarta – By Government Ministry of Communications and Information (Cominfo) To encourage continued consumption Digital television In Indonesia.

But many who do not understand digital television still think of it as streaming. In fact, the two are very different.

Step: Buying and selling sites Cominfo population data

On Friday (28/5/2021) through his official Instagram account, Cominfo explained that digital television is a free service because it has FDA (Free to Air) status.

“If you have a view of digital television like Internet services on a device, edit that scene immediately,” Cominfo said.

As mentioned earlier, Digital television Different from web streaming. Internet streaming services are a form of digital technology specialization.

To enjoy internet streaming services, it costs money through credit or data packages, so it is not free. This is different from watching digital television broadcasts.

read more: Google Maps Car in Rice Fields Newschep, Verganet: Karma!

In the meantime, to enjoy digital TV services, additional STPs are required. Just use (set top box). Prices are affordable and easy to obtain.

With this STB, TV The tube can still capture digital broadcasts. No need to change the TV, you can still watch your favorite broadcasts.

(S)

READ  This planet that is so intense is basically hell - PGR

You May Also Like

[图]Edge 91 Officially Released: Performance Improved and Themes Available – Microsoft Edge

Original Mincraft Latest Version For iPhone And Android May 2021 Download Last Version Of Minecraft

Original Mincraft Latest Version For iPhone And Android May 2021 Download Last Version Of Minecraft

A giant asteroid is moving close to Earth ... What's in the information?

A giant asteroid is moving close to Earth … What’s in the information?

After a full two years of testing … Instagram is developing its highly anticipated technology for anyone to touch

Next Generation of Windows Operating System: Modified Interface and Icons Microsoft Makes a Completely Different One

Next Generation of Windows Operating System: Modified Interface and Icons Microsoft Makes a Completely Different One

The US strategic drone RQ-4B was spotted at the Global Hawk Donbass

The US strategic drone RQ-4B was spotted at the Global Hawk Donbass

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *