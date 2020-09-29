Home Technology International Space Station ‘may need air supplies’ due to leak Scientific and technical news

According to the Russian space agency, the International Space Station (ISS) will have to distribute additional air.

Roskosmos managing director Sergei Krigalev told the Russian media that the plane leak had been translated into part of a service module and that there was no danger to the Russian and US crew on board.

The team was said to be planning to remove the leak in the coming days.

NASA The crew on board the ISS had previously revealed how they got up by air traffic controllers, which continued to repair a small leak.

NASA astronaut and station commander Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos astronauts Antoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner were asked to collect data using an ultrasonic leak detector.

Kenny Todd, Deputy Manager, NASA ISS, Said on Tuesday: “As far as the station goes, we are in very good condition.

“The only issue I bring up at this point is this small atmospheric leak, which has proven to be a bit of a challenge for the past two months.

“But for those who follow the station constantly in orbital activity, you know we’ve been dealing with a small atmospheric leak in the past … well … actually for over a year.”

He added: “We decided to go ahead and wake up the crew, we took several hours of action and we think we got some data.

“We got an excellent point where we thought the leak was block wise. At this point, we think it is in the Russian section, in the service block area. Again, we continue to see all the data from the test.

“But what we know with our Russian colleagues has been confirmed. We think something is going on there.”

This long exposure photo shows the International Space Station flying across the moon past the moon before the space shuttle Discovery launched on April 5, 2010 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Discovery International Space Station will carry a set of multi-purpose logistics filled with science racks for labs. AFP Photo / Stan Honda (must read STAN HONDA / AFP via Photo Credit Card Images)
This long exposure photo shows the ISS running across the sky past the moon

NASA said in a statement: “The size of the leak identified overnight is due to a temporary temperature change at the station, while the overall leak rate remains unchanged.”

“The leak, which has been under investigation for several weeks, poses no immediate risk to the crew at the current leak rate, and there is only a slight deviation from the crew’s schedule,” the statement added.

NASA says that once the checks were completed overnight, the crew reopened the chicks between the U.S. and Russian units and “resumed normal operations.”

Over the weekend, an unloaded cargo craft was unveiled at ISS.

The next three inhabitants of the ISS – to participate in what will be ISS’s 64th mission since its inception in 1998 – are scheduled to leave Earth on October 14th.

