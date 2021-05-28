Home Entertainment Castelnatari. Denise Column: Cinema Room

Castelnatari. Denise Column: Cinema Room

May 28, 2021 0 Comments
Castelnatari. Denise Column: Cinema Room

Essential
Cinema. From Buster Keaton to Jean-Luc Goddard.

We often remember a movie we saw in a movie theater … a theater we rarely saw in a movie!

The cinema hall is undoubtedly an essential place for the spread of cinematic works, finding its true dimension no matter how modest a single structure or image is, and its thousand lights shining. But the same cinema room was a great inspiration to many directors. It has not been dated since yesterday!

At the height of his art, Buster Keaton, in 1924, signed with “Sherlock Jr.” a timeless masterpiece in which he plays a projector who manages to dream within a film. The scene where he is seen going to the other side of the screen is a great moment in the history of cinema, marking a particular Woody Allen… (see “Cairo’s Purple Rose”!)

In “Singing in the Rain”, Stanley Donnon pays homage to the audience. They are given the role of witnesses to the story being told – but the history of cinema, the role of real filmmakers, their uncompromising eyes. The audience sometimes wins, sometimes jokes, but often surprises, surprises and cheers …

Jean-Luc Goddard in “Insult” will protect artists who express the producers’ mediocrity, which will attract profits. Fritz Long is an exiled filmmaker in Rome who shows the urgency of his new film and an ulcerated American producer. Thanks to a deliberately contradictory test plan for Goddard to sign a statement against the industrialization of cinema.

Which movie theater do you remember in a movie? Visit some of them again at lescinephilesdedemain.blog Be curious, be amazed!

READ  This Gap "camp shirt" looks like an Auschwitz uniform

You May Also Like

Aventure Citroën Terra America

Citroen Terra America record

2 million viewers a week: Proof of cinema's return?

2 million viewers a week: Proof of cinema’s return?

According to media expert Pascal Lechevalier, Kafa is "the ruler of the entertainment world."

According to media expert Pascal Lechevalier, Kafa is “the ruler of the entertainment world.”

Fast and Furious star John John apologizes for calling Taiwan a country | People News

Fast and Furious star John John apologizes for calling Taiwan a country | People News

Toute la culture

Anna Holbrin’s last breath

Film History of Emil Breton. Reconnecting

Film History of Emil Breton. Reconnecting

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *