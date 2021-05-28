Belarusian opposition leader Zeppelin offers to pay $ 11 million for Lukashenko’s arrest

“Last night we launched a new civilian initiative. The idea of ​​this initiative is to raise enough funds and turn them into rewards for security forces or civil society representatives who will arrest and arrest Criminal No. 1,” he said.

According to Zeppelin, the collection technology is designed so that the donated money is allocated to the donor’s account.

“They will not be detained until the day Lukashenka is detained and arrested. After that, the money will go to a special account, which guarantees to pay people who dare to do so (according to EU law) in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Belarus to implement international justice. This time we will win. I believe that there are a lot of decent, principled people serving the people within this organization, and serving the law is not an empty phrase, “he said.