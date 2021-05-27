Home World Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Lukashenko has been called “the leader of Oman”.

Linas Antonas Lingovicius

Lithuania’s former Foreign Minister Linas Antonas Lingavicius has called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “President of Oman.” He is the post concerned Published Twitter.

“He was president of Belarus, and now, he is the leader of Oman. It is only a matter of time before he will take any other insane steps to drown his country in the mud. Time will not cure all this, it will push you into the hands of Russia,” Lingevius said.

Linguacius was head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry from December 2012 to December 2020. He was the country’s defense minister from 1993 to 1996 and from 2000 to 2004.


Another round of deteriorating relations between Belarus and the European Union began on May 23 Confident Emergency landing of an Irish airline Ryanair flying from Athens to Vilnius. After landing, Belarusian security forces arrested two men – the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel in Belarus, identified as the militant Roman Protashevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sabeka.

