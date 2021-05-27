A giant asteroid is moving close to Earth ... What's in the information?

The U.S. space agency “NASA” is moving across an asteroid galaxy larger than the Statue of Liberty at a speed of 61,155 km / h, which will move closer to Earth on Thursday. According to the British newspaper “Daily Star”, NASA’s Center for Objects near Earth confirmed the existence of space rock through its website. According to the European Space Agency, the asteroid was only discovered on May 3. Named NASA’s NEO Earth Close Approaches List 2021 JF1, the asteroid is approaching the entire galaxy at 38,000 miles per hour (61,155 kilometers per hour). NASA says the estimated diameter of the 2021 JF1 will be 95 to 210 meters, which is 93 meters taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The giant space rock will pass about 3.2 million miles (5.1 million km) from Earth at 1.11 am on Thursday, May 27, according to NASA data. It may seem far away, but it's relatively close to space, and NASA considers anything close to Earth to be 120 million miles (193 million km) away from our planet. According to NASA, the 2021 JF1 could land close to Earth on November 5 next year. He also classified it as the "Apollo" asteroid, which is known as one of the most dangerous asteroids. The asteroids "Apollo" have a path that intersects with the Earth's orbit, and unlike the "Amur" asteroids do not intersect with it. It is noteworthy that this week 2021 JF1 is the largest asteroid to cross the Earth, but it is not one, and only on Thursday is one of the 4 space rocks that will avoid narrowing the Earth to 2021 KP, 22 meters in diameter, and 380,361 miles, 11 meters before 2021KR. Diameter, it will travel at a speed of 2.8 million miles, and the 2021 JX2 with a diameter of 15 meters will cross 1.4 million miles.