2 million viewers a week: Proof of cinema’s return?

BOX-OFFICE – Some saw the epidemic as the first sign of the end of theatrical cinema. With more than 2 million visitors since its reopening on May 19, the French have revealed their connection with the dark rooms. Reconnection that operators will last as long as possible.

Who said dramatic movies are going to die? More than 2 million tickets have been sold since last Wednesday, after more than 300 days of closure, according to figures released by the CPO box office. A fantastic score and curfew order at 9pm prohibits evening screenings as the route is limited to 35% of the audience on one screen, which is generally very lucrative for exhibitors. By comparison, theaters recorded 2.4 million viewers in a single week in May 2019, long before the epidemic of global cinema disrupted the economy. If there were so many new products on the bill, it would be the film that was released between the two prisons that peaked at the box office. Crowned with his seven Caesars, including the best film, Goodbye fools Albert Dupontel attracted 513,607 viewers, bringing its total number to 1.2 million subscribers by adding those who had already done so last fall. As he told the LCI a few days ago, thinking that its author would like to wait a few more weeks …

In the video Video LCI Play – Covid, Caesar, Netflix … Albert Dupontel Tells the World

This awkward comedy starring Virginia Ephra is ahead of the manga Demon Slayer (350,000 admission) and the American animated film Tom and Jerry (249,620 admission), showing that the French have returned to the cinema with their families for the event. The two new triangles are as follows: Let me fly Christopher Partier with young Victor Belmonto (158,485 enrollment) and Mandibles Quentin Dubuque (130.5050) with Palmashow’s pair. READ Carole Baskin awarded her the zoo that was once owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic It remains to be seen whether this progress will continue. Oscar for Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay for Psychological Drama for its author, Florian Zeller. Father Prior to the American film, it had a great start in new releases Promise to the young lady With Gary Mulligan. The first figures are less spectacular than last week, and equally promising.

Read this too Video – “I dreamed of this movie with Anthony Hopkins”: Florian Zeller tells “Dad”

Emerald Fennel: “I can not imagine promising a ‘young woman’ without Gary Mulligan”

For moviegoers, whether addicted or occasionally, the programming will not be weakened in any way in the weeks leading up to the comedy on June 2nd. Every house Thriller with Michael Larog and Villa Caprice Historical play with Patrick Bruel and Neil Arrestrup Men With Gerard Deportie or biographer Billy holiday, state thing. June 9, except for the recurrence of the epidemic, the 35% end result will be with a comedy release Discourse, With Benjamin Lavernhae, like a great American product Conjuring3 Or the 2021 Oscar for Best Picture, fantastic Nomlandland Written by Chloe Zhao, in which Disney maintains a theatrical release in France rather than distributors delivering on its digital platform, as it has been able to do with films like this in recent months Soul And Mulan.

