The most popular excuse employees give to avoid video conferencing

21% of employees confirmed pretending to install updates on their devices to avoid attending video conferencing. This exclusion is also justified because software updates disrupt business days, with one-third (35%) of employees claiming to be late for a meeting due to updates. These are the findings of a recent Kaspersky survey aimed at highlighting employee attitudes and habits for updates.

Frequent appointments are considered one of the most unpleasant things in office practice. The transition to teleworking and virtual meetings made the situation worse because people were tired from the video call and felt more tired at the end of the work day. According to a recent Kaspersky survey, some employees found a reason to avoid some of their telecommunications – pretending that their workstations were not available due to updates.

Their peers may have relied on them because they may have experienced the need to upgrade a device. In addition to missed appointments, 37% of employees lost some unsaved jobs or data when restarting the PC or laptop after installing updates.

Overall, some employees see this as an opportunity to defer idle time, with 27% of respondents admitting that they have deliberately installed updates to waste time at work. However, employees generally do not like when their work is interrupted, so 65% prefer out-of-hours updates to maintain their productivity.

“Usually, updates are made in quiet mode during business hours, which does not affect a business. However, to apply to the system, a restart is required. Of course, some business issues cannot be postponed, so usually a user can restart within a specified time frame. As we can see, some such alerts. Loses or do not want to do so, so the necessary restart can happen at the most difficult time – just before an important call or when they write a big e-mail “, comments Egor Kurchenko, manager of information technology services and property team at Kaspersky.

To facilitate updates for IT staff and administrators, Kaspersky recommends IT departments:

1. While the devices are still running, schedule updates at the end of the business day where you can download the required updates, but staff activity is usually low.

2. If possible, use a wake-on-lane. This technology allows workstations to operate on the network so you can get updates outside of business hours.

3. Divide users into several groups, including the test group. The Department of Information Technology can provide organized assistance to all in the event of any mistake by reporting one by one.

4. Inform employees about Autosave because it will automatically save all changes.

5. Install a terminal security solution with code management capabilities. In addition, behavioral detection and exploitation technologies prevent malicious agents from using unrelated security issues.