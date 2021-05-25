Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play Uber creator in the “Super Pump” series

American channel Showtime has ordered an oncology series called “Super Pump” dedicated to the business world and its cultural impact. Dedicated to former Uber boss Travis Colonic with the first Caesar.

This legend was created by Brian Koppelman (Billions), David Levion and Beth Shactor (Quantico.

The first part of a long series

Comedian Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star on screen for Travis Colony. “We are delighted to see what he is bringing to the role of Travis Colonic, the brilliant and controversial Uber boss, whose ambition and determination threatened to destroy the company he was determined to build. We look forward to working with you, ”said Amy Israel, one of Showtime’s project communications managers.

Inspired by the series book Super Pump: Battle for Uber Presented by Mike Isaac in 2019. In development from the end of 2019, it was first envisioned as a finite series before it became a legend. For now, no information has been released regarding the lessons for the next seasons. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes.