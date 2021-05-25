Extensive cross-sectional galaxy-scientific study of another galaxy reveals significant similarity with CNBetta.com

According to foreign media reports, The first detailed intersection of a galaxy similar to the Milky Way released on Monday showed that our galaxy is gradually forming. This finding casts doubt on the original story of the Milky Way. Called UGC 10738, the galaxy originally consisted of obvious “thick” and “thin” disks similar to the Milky Way galaxy. Contrary to previous theories, this suggests that the system was not the result of a rare collision with a small galaxy long ago. They seem to be the result of very subtle changes.

This is a game dynamic factor. This means that our spiral galaxy is not the product of a catastrophic crash. On the contrary, it is common.

The discovery was made by a team led by Nicholas Scott and Jesse Van de Sante, both from the ARC 3D All-Sky Astrophysics Center of Excellence (Astro 3D) in Australia and the University of Sydney.

Dr. Scott said: “The thin and dense disks of the Milky Way are not created by great confusion, but our observations indicate that there is a definite ‘wrong’ path to the formation and evolution of galaxies. From these results, we believe that galaxies with special structure and properties are ‘extraordinary’. Can be described as galaxies. “

The results were published in the “Astronomy Journal” and have two far-reaching implications. Dr. Scott said: “The thin and dense disks of the Milky Way are believed to have formed after a rare violent fusion, so it may not be found in other spiral galaxies.”

“Our research shows that this may be wrong. It formed naturally without catastrophic intervention. This means that Milky Way galaxies may be more common. This means that they may be used as tools to better analyze our distant galaxies. For some reason, we can not see these galaxies very well.”

UGC 10738, like the Milky Way, shows the existence of a thick disk consisting mainly of ancient stars – their iron content is identified by the low ratio of hydrogen and helium. Its thin disk stars are closer and contain more metal. The Sun is a thin disk star that contains 1.5% heavier elements than helium.

Although such disks have previously been found in other galaxies, it is not possible to say whether they have the same star distribution — so they do not look similar. Scott, Van de Sante and their colleagues observed the UGC 10738, located 320 million light-years away, using the largest telescope in the European Southern Laboratory in Chile.

The angle of this galaxy is “edge up”, so observing it really gives a cross section of its structure. “Using a tool called a multi-element spectroscopic detector or muse, you can estimate the metal ratio of stars in its thick and thin disks,” Dr. Van de Sante explained.

“They’re basically Milky Way galaxy-old stars in a thick disk, like young stars in a thin disk. We’re studying some other galaxies to determine, but the strongest evidence that these two galaxies share is the same way.”

Dr. Scott said the marginal orientation of the UGC 10738 is that it is easy to see the type of stars on each disk. He said: “It’s like differentiating between dwarves and tall humans. If you try to do this from above, it’s impossible, but if you look at it from the side, it’s relatively easy.”

Professor Ken Freeman, associate professor of research at the Australian National University, said: “This is an important step in understanding how disk galaxies formed long ago. We know a lot about how the Milky Way formed, but we have always been concerned that the Milky Way is not a common spiral galaxy. We now see that the disk is very common for the formation of other galaxies. “

Professor Lisa Cowley, director of Astro 3D, added: “The Milky Way shows how the Great Mystery of how the universe formed spiral galaxies over 13 billion years is integrated.”

Other research co-authors are the University of Macquarie in Australia and the Max Planck Institute for Exoplanet Physics in Germany.