Snapshot updates with many new features: Excited users

May 24, 2021 0 Comments

After a while, Snapshot is updated with super news and is getting ready to challenge big giants like Instagram and Dictok

Super update ready for snapshot (Getty Images)

Until a few years ago, Snapshot It was a reference point about the world of social networks. The concept of the stories we know today Instagram Before the Zuckerberg giant, it started from here Brought the idea to its site.

In the era of success and run content and explosion Dictoc, Know what Snapshot developers need to aim to win over old-timers. For this reason, in that case Snap Partner Summit 2021, Has been reported Some super news It will become a part of the social network in the coming days.

Snapshot, here comes all the news

Snapshot
Here are all the important news coming soon on the platform (Getty Images)

When Snap Partner Summit 2021, The developers of the site have announced all the news that will be introduced on the platform soon. It starts Radiation, A functionality already exists, but is now being modified based on the interface and tools. It will be put down Directly on the homepage, Everyone knows more. By scanning any object, artificial intelligence will now provide Shopping Tips and Recipes (In the case of food).

Another important change is concern Photo tool, Which should be even more brilliant with many new ones Shooting methods and sound recordings. This way, the developers of the site will know that taking photos and recording videos will be even easier and with spectacular effects. For all the other news, you have to wait Official release of the update.

