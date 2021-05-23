Surprisingly, 5G is not yet a consumer dream

In presenting its results in the first quarter, Focus Telecom acknowledged that 5G is not yet very popular among users. The latest generation network operator accounts for less than 1% of traffic.

Despite a strong advertising and media presence (including here), 5G has not become the new debit of overnight consumers. However, this is exactly what Box Telecom put forward when presenting its quarterly results, to be honest, this is not really surprising. “Coming to a slow start based on 5G usage“, Oliver Russett, General Manager of Operator commented *Echoes *. “People don’t get up in the morning and tell themselves: I need 5G. Today, this is less than 1% of the traffic on our network.“

Businesses for recovery?

If Bouygues was the first operator to acknowledge the lack of glamor of 5G at this time, there is no doubt that the situation for competition is the same. Although the deployment of dedicated sites continues at a good pace (1,363 antennas installed in April 2021), several factors are at work in adopting the technology: updating smartphones to compatible terminals, the standard is still low. 4G, higher project cost …