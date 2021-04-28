Home Technology Xiaomi is improving the standalone and other sections of MIUI with new animations

Apr 28, 2021 0 Comments
Xiaomi will not stop updating and updating the MIUI interface. However, I did a few days ago Application installer, Now Status menu and utility box, Adds new animations.

Detailed from MIUIes, Xiaomi has updated the MIUI status bar. This new update is coming Via the latest MIUI 12.5 developer version Add more fresh, eye-catching effect or animation.

As we can see in the following animation, now when displaying the Control Center or our Xiaomi notification bar A more spectacular and visually appealing zoom effect is created, Moving from the bottom.

Additionally, the App Vault or App Vault has been updated, Adds new loading animation Suitable for MIUI 12.5 format lines. This update comes via China ROM v 4.7.4724, so it is not yet available for Global Rome.

Like we said, two new updates that will join the vast set of news that Xiaomi has introduced in the latest MIUI beta. That message Take the time to look at the global version of MIUI If we do not use ROM Xiaomi.EU.

