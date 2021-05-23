Millions of rats feast on Australia’s record harvest

In recent months, eastern Australia has been plagued by pests plowing through cornfields and homes from Victoria in the south to Queensland in the north.

Damage to grain and farm machinery is estimated to cost millions of dollars, CNN reported.

The reason for the mouse eruption is that Australia has enjoyed record harvests after heavy rains last year.

Sue Hodge cleans mouse poop from kitchens and beds

Says cleaner Sue Hodge CNN As winter approaches, rats enter people’s homes. She now has to clean dead rats from her clients’ traps, kitchens, bedrooms and beds with mouse poop.

He has prepared his own house with traps and pushed steel wool into the noses and cranes to prevent rodents from entering.

“I can handle rats and dead rats,” he told CNN.

ABC journalist Lucy Thackeray introduces herself on Twitter as a “relentless rodent reporter”. He has released a clip of how a farmer made a makeshift mousetrap from a silo that is quickly filled to the brim by thousands of rats.

In the state of New South Wales, where the million-dollar city of Sydney is located, authorities have amassed something significantly more dangerous than mousetraps: 5,000 liters of the world’s worst chemicals for mouse poisoning.

However, this has caused concern due to the risk of poisoning wild animals and plants CNN.

Warning: “Rats after snakes”

The mouse was an aggressive race in Australia and came to the country with colonialists in the 18th century.

However, domestic snakes do not collect and invade invading individuals.

“After rats, snakes come,” says Gerrard Tallow, a pest control officer 9 News In Australia.

