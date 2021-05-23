Home World Media: Lukashenko personally orders the retrieval of the “hijacked” Ryanair plane at Mins – International Panorama

Media: Lukashenko personally orders the retrieval of the “hijacked” Ryanair plane at Mins – International Panorama

May 23, 2021 0 Comments
MINSK, May 23. / DOS /. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has personally ordered the acquisition of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk, in connection with a report on the mine. This was announced by the company on Sunday Felda Telegram-channel close to the administration of the Belarusian leader with reference to the “first pool”.

Belda also said that on behalf of Lukashenko, a militant was raised with the passenger plane. The company said it was now waiting for the verification process to take the MiG-29 to the Lithuanian border.

According to flight portal flight radar, Ryaner’s plane flew almost all over western Belarus following the Athens – Vilnius route, not far from the Lithuanian border near the Belarusian city of Lita, and returned to Minsk.

The plane landed there on Sunday after receiving news of the plane’s tunnel, according to the press service of Minsk airport. According to the press service, the pilots reported the mine, the plane landed successfully, and information about the mine was not confirmed. After that, the luggage is checked, as well as the passengers are screened again.

During the flight, Roman Protashevich, the former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, was arrested in Belarus.

