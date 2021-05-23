MINSK, May 23. / DOS /. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has personally ordered the acquisition of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk, in connection with a report on the mine. This was announced by the company on Sunday Felda Telegram-channel close to the administration of the Belarusian leader with reference to the “first pool”.

Belda also said that on behalf of Lukashenko, a militant was raised with the passenger plane. The company said it was now waiting for the verification process to take the MiG-29 to the Lithuanian border.

According to flight portal flight radar, Ryaner’s plane flew almost all over western Belarus following the Athens – Vilnius route, not far from the Lithuanian border near the Belarusian city of Lita, and returned to Minsk.