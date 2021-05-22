Home World The fire at the Rotterdam Hotel started with air conditioning | Abroad

The fire at the Rotterdam Hotel started with air conditioning | Abroad

May 22, 2021 0 Comments
The fire at the Rotterdam Hotel started with air conditioning | Abroad

A huge fire broke out Friday evening at the Art Hotel in Rotterdam-Juit, Mijnsherenlan. Meanwhile, the fire is under control. This was reported by the Rotterdam-Rigmund Defense Region. The fire brigade’s investigation revealed that the fire started in the air conditioning device on the roof of the third floor.




It is not yet known how the fire started. The fire broke out on the third floor of the Art Hotel near Masilo and Mashaven. The fire brigade is investigating the spread of smoke. “A lot of people have come out, but there are still people in their rooms. We are investigating the level of smoke growth and whether the hotel should be completely evacuated,” said a spokesman for the security zone.

Based on initial reports, the fire brigade thought it should evacuate the entire hotel, but that has not yet happened.

There are no delegates or artists at the hotel participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in the city. Many Rotterdam hotels are packed for the finale of the Song Festival in Ahoy on Saturday evening.

Four people were tested for smoking and one had to go to the hospital. There is no further information on injuries. The fire could be seen for miles around. It is not known how and where the fire started.

READ  Venezuela election: Trump-backed opposition leader begins to lose power

You May Also Like

A journalist from Soup TV who was suspected of the crime has been arrested and released

A journalist from Soup TV who was suspected of the crime has been arrested and released

The Bolivian prosecutor's office is imposing new charges against Jeanine

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office is imposing new charges against Jeanine

Viral Video | The mother and daughter condemned the harassment of the cinema employee and told her to lower her legs from the seat Ladysinopolis | Trends | Social Networks | Mexico | Viral

Viral Video | The mother and daughter condemned the harassment of the cinema employee and told her to lower her legs from the seat Ladysinopolis | Trends | Social Networks | Mexico | Viral

Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire

Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire

The largest glacier fell from Antarctica ...

The largest glacier fell from Antarctica …

The Pentagon's secret army is exposed

The Pentagon’s secret army is exposed

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *