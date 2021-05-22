The fire at the Rotterdam Hotel started with air conditioning | Abroad

A huge fire broke out Friday evening at the Art Hotel in Rotterdam-Juit, Mijnsherenlan. Meanwhile, the fire is under control. This was reported by the Rotterdam-Rigmund Defense Region. The fire brigade’s investigation revealed that the fire started in the air conditioning device on the roof of the third floor.











It is not yet known how the fire started. The fire broke out on the third floor of the Art Hotel near Masilo and Mashaven. The fire brigade is investigating the spread of smoke. “A lot of people have come out, but there are still people in their rooms. We are investigating the level of smoke growth and whether the hotel should be completely evacuated,” said a spokesman for the security zone.

Based on initial reports, the fire brigade thought it should evacuate the entire hotel, but that has not yet happened.

There are no delegates or artists at the hotel participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in the city. Many Rotterdam hotels are packed for the finale of the Song Festival in Ahoy on Saturday evening.

Four people were tested for smoking and one had to go to the hospital. There is no further information on injuries. The fire could be seen for miles around. It is not known how and where the fire started.