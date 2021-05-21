Home World Viral Video | The mother and daughter condemned the harassment of the cinema employee and told her to lower her legs from the seat Ladysinopolis | Trends | Social Networks | Mexico | Viral

May 21, 2021 0 Comments
A Starring a woman and her daughter, a worker from the cinema chain condemned the harassment following her being told to lower their legs from the seat in front of them, opening the door to divisive debate on more than one social network, both for and against their attitude.

In this post, filmed at a cinema located in the Perisore shopping center south of Mexico City, the employee can be seen approaching a young woman who came with a woman. Seats, it is forbidden in any of its facilities.

The woman, very angry, reconsidered the worker’s actions, took his cell phone to record the incident, and warned him that on the same day he would lose his job and face up to 80 years in prison. “You’re losing your job today. I’ll take care of it.”, he said.

After the argument, elements of the Mexico City Citizens Defense Secretariat arrived at the scene and forced the young woman to leave the room, but not before insulting the employee.

The recording of the incident was released through social media and soon went viral. Shortly afterwards, a Twitter user who shared the post promised to be the alleged “mother and daughter” of the victims.

Netizen added that the two have a long history of controversy because many contacted him to report that they had encountered similar situations. Apparently, both daughter and mother will have “problems” with a teacher, multiple schoolmates and even a former romantic partner.

Similarly, the woman, who was baptized as #ladycinopolis on the internet, was reported to have been excommunicated from all her social networks.

