The largest glacier fell from Antarctica ...

The world’s largest glacier, located northwest of Antarctica The ice broke the cupboard Rune. The glacier covers an area of 4,320 square kilometers and is monitored by satellite imagery.
Glacier named A-76, It is 170 km long and 25 km wide with a total area of 4,320 km2. The European Space Agency (ESA) noted. The surface area of the iceberg is much larger than any Argentine city. To get an idea, the city of Buenos Aires is no more than 200 square kilometers; In other words, the glacier is 20 times larger.
With that ratio, It is the largest glacier in the world, A post that was A-23A covering an area of 3,880 square kilometers so far.
Large floating mass was found in the cutting sea Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, developed by two polar-orbiting satellites to monitor Antarctica Its remote areas, too, year-round.
Glaciers are named after the Antarctic Quarter, in which they first appear, followed by a successive letter. If the ice mass then breaks down, as it sometimes does, each part adds a continuous letter to its name.