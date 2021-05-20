Home World The largest glacier fell from Antarctica …

The world’s largest glacier, located northwest of Antarctica The ice broke the cupboard Rune. The glacier covers an area of ​​4,320 square kilometers and is monitored by satellite imagery.

Glacier named A-76, It is 170 km long and 25 km wide with a total area of ​​4,320 km2. The European Space Agency (ESA) noted. The surface area of ​​the iceberg is much larger than any Argentine city. To get an idea, the city of Buenos Aires is no more than 200 square kilometers; In other words, the glacier is 20 times larger.

With that ratio, It is the largest glacier in the world, A post that was A-23A covering an area of ​​3,880 square kilometers so far.

Large floating mass was found in the cutting sea Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, developed by two polar-orbiting satellites to monitor Antarctica Its remote areas, too, year-round.

Glaciers are named after the Antarctic Quarter, in which they first appear, followed by a successive letter. If the ice mass then breaks down, as it sometimes does, each part adds a continuous letter to its name.

