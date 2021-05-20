Bob Willis Fund with the support of his hero Bob Dylan, sports and entertainment personalities | Cricket News







Bob Willis died in December 2019, at the age of 70

Sports and entertainment stars are marching in support of a new charity in memory of the famous English cricketer Bob Willis.

His hero Bob Dylan was one of the proponents of the Bob Willis Fund, which aims to raise awareness and raise funds for research to improve the detection and diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Willis, Headingley 1981 hero and ski sports expert, died in December 2019 at the age of 70.

His wife Lauren Clark and brother David Willis started the fund, and he said, “We can never accept that Bob was taken so young.

“His loss is devastating.

“One person dies of prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

“We know we have to use Bob’s legacy to avoid hurting other families like us.”

Willis added Dylan as a middle name at the age of 16 and adored the American singer-songwriter after seeing him at a concert in 1965.

Dylan acknowledged becoming a fundraiser supporter of the fund, saying, “Bob Willis is a great player and he left early.

“I’m happy to help keep his flame alive and keep his cause alive.”

Music legend became a supporter of the Bob Dylan Fund’s Library – Bob Willis was such a fan that he added Dylan as a middle name

Songwriter Sir Tim Rice is a friend of the rhythm thrower and a big fan of cricket, and his ambassadors include former Prime Minister Sir John Major, Sir Ian Botham, Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Michael Holding.

Sir Tim said: ‘My family has been severely affected by prostate cancer, so I appreciate firsthand how important it is to support the Bob Willis Fund to combat this disease, or to significantly reduce its rate. Evaluation. “

Fans attending the England-Pakistan ODI on July 13 were invited to wear blue at an event with the hashtag #BlueforBob

They were asked to share videos on social media with the hashtag #BowlLikeBob to reflect on his famous act, with his long and folded arms, as Graham Cooch said “like a vision trying to get off the runway”.

Cricket fans are invited to share their print efforts online and the best are shown on Sky.

Lauren Clark, wife of Bob Willis, stands near the UK symbol of prostate cancer

The main beneficiary of this year’s initiative is prostate cancer UK, which supports a UK-based research project.

Its director, Dr. Matthew Hobbs, said: “We are proud to work with the Bob Willis Fund and to be the primary beneficiary of Prostate Cancer UK Blue for Pop Day.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and the money raised will be absolutely essential in helping to reduce the damage it causes.”

To make a donation, please visit BobWillisFund.org.