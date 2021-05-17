The theme for MIUI 12 changes the look of the interface on Xiaomi smartphones

MIUI software for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones has a lot of interesting features. For example, the bright animation that appears when the device is connected to the power supply and the battery is charged.

But the built-in animation can be boring, in this case the proprietary software comes to the rescue, in which themes are collected. The use of the same name makes it possible to set up a very attractive and new animation.

For example, the Hello White V12 theme gives a different look when charging smartphones. The theme brings multiple animations at once, with which they can be tirelessly modified.

Hello White V12 also brings a collection of new utility icons. In addition, users get interesting widgets and original aesthetics. After installing the theme, it is difficult to say that the smartphone is powered by MIUI software.

Although the settings panel and control center remain unchanged. Another feature of the Hello White V12 theme is the extensive customization of the lock screen.

To search for Hello White V12, you must use the Themes app. However, first you need to go to Settings and set the region to “India”. After installing the theme, you can return to the previous section.

