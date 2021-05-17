Home Entertainment “Big 4” HYBE, SM, JYP and YG Q1 reveal 2021 profit

“Big 4” HYBE, SM, JYP and YG Q1 reveal 2021 profit

May 17, 2021 0 Comments
big4q1_0

All of K-Pop’s “Big 4” Companies –HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, And YG Entertainment– have now disclosed their revenue and profit for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1). Which company won the most money from January to March this year? Read on to find out.

First, the rapid breakdown of terms: K-Pop business finance is measured using three key numbers: revenue, operating profit and downline. Revenue is a simple number that represents the total revenue from all sales before expenses are deducted.

Lee Chung Soo, PDG TSM Entertainment | SM Entertainment

Operating profit is the amount remaining in the business after paying all its expenses, Except Loans and taxes. This figure does not include profits from savings or investments. Operating profit is used to show how much is earned by running the business directly.

Bang Si Hyuk, PDG D’Hipe | Korea Now / YouTube

Net income, on the other hand, is the remaining money All Cash flow after payment All Costs and expenses. Net income is an important number because it shows the real profit of a business; In addition, it is used to calculate earnings per share.

Let’s get to the numbers.

YG Entertainment recorded the lowest net profit for the first quarter of 2021: KRW 8.65 billion (approximately US $ 7.68 million). The company reported operating profit of KRW 9.53 billion (approximately US $ 8.46 million) after revenue of KRW 97.0 billion (approximately US $ 86.1 million) between January and March.

| YG Entertainment

Revenue was received in the first quarter of 2021 TREASURE, iKONFrom Police Officer, And SuccessFrom Chiung Kyun As good BLACKPINK RosIndividual introduction. Earlier in the second quarter, YG Entertainment downgraded from “blue chip” (top) to “medium size” after experiencing sustained operating losses.

READ  Rebel Wilson praised by superstar pals above excess weight decline photos
| YG Entertainment

SM Entertainment, which amassed a net profit of KRW 8.67 billion (approximately US $ 7.70 million). The company reported operating profit of KRW 15.3 billion (approximately US $ 13.6 million) after revenue of KRW 154 billion (approximately US $ 137 million) between January and March.

| SM Entertainment

In the first quarter of 2021, S.M. Many of Entertainment’s artists came back: Shinee, Very young, And EXOFrom Pacquiao. Like YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment was downgraded from the top notch position earlier this year due to financial losses.

| SM Entertainment

JYP Entertainment posted a net profit of KRW 12.0 billion (approximately US $ 10.7 million) in the first quarter. The company reported operating profit of KRW $ 13.7 billion (approximately $ 12.2 million) after revenue of KRW 32.3 billion (approx. 28.7 million) between January and March.

| JYP Entertainment

Surprisingly, no JYP Entertainment artist returned in the first quarter of 2021. The company lost one of its largest groups, GOT7, When all members decided not to renew their contract in January.

| JYP Entertainment

Finally, HYBE recorded the highest net profit in the first quarter of 2021: R KRW 15.8 billion (approximately US $ 14.0 million). The company reported operating profit of KRW 21.7 billion (approximately $ 19.3 million) after earning KRW 178 billion (approximately $ 158 million) between January and March.

| Great hit music

Like JYP Entertainment, HYBE does not generate any artist revenue from its labels. The company underwent dramatic changes when it was renamed the first quarter of 2021 Blockbuster Entertainment On HYBE. Soon, HYBE announced a 100% stake in a major US company. Ithaca Holdings.

READ  Elon Musk will perform live on Saturday night, May 8th
| Great hit music

Japanfm.fr is made up of a group of young teachers who are generally interested in everything related to Asia. Feel free to share if you liked our article!

You May Also Like

Toute la culture

The playlist you need

Lost Continent - Norman Spinrod

Lost Continent – Norman Spinrod

Tommy’s City Dinner makes its big comeback in Pink City

Tommy’s City Dinner makes its big comeback in Pink City

Audi Netflix defends Deborah and Zack Snyder Warner

Audi Netflix defends Deborah and Zack Snyder Warner

Sa mélodie du bonheur de Dreux à Los Angeles

The melody of his delight from Trux to Los Angeles

Billionaire Yusaku Meizawa is expected to orbit the moon before the end of 2021.

Billionaire Yusaku Meizawa is expected to orbit the moon before the end of 2021.

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *