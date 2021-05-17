“Big 4” HYBE, SM, JYP and YG Q1 reveal 2021 profit

All of K-Pop’s “Big 4” Companies –HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, And YG Entertainment– have now disclosed their revenue and profit for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1). Which company won the most money from January to March this year? Read on to find out.

First, the rapid breakdown of terms: K-Pop business finance is measured using three key numbers: revenue, operating profit and downline. Revenue is a simple number that represents the total revenue from all sales before expenses are deducted.

Operating profit is the amount remaining in the business after paying all its expenses, Except Loans and taxes. This figure does not include profits from savings or investments. Operating profit is used to show how much is earned by running the business directly.

Net income, on the other hand, is the remaining money All Cash flow after payment All Costs and expenses. Net income is an important number because it shows the real profit of a business; In addition, it is used to calculate earnings per share.

Let’s get to the numbers.

YG Entertainment recorded the lowest net profit for the first quarter of 2021: KRW 8.65 billion (approximately US $ 7.68 million). The company reported operating profit of KRW 9.53 billion (approximately US $ 8.46 million) after revenue of KRW 97.0 billion (approximately US $ 86.1 million) between January and March.

Revenue was received in the first quarter of 2021 TREASURE, iKONFrom Police Officer, And SuccessFrom Chiung Kyun As good BLACKPINK RosIndividual introduction. Earlier in the second quarter, YG Entertainment downgraded from “blue chip” (top) to “medium size” after experiencing sustained operating losses.

SM Entertainment, which amassed a net profit of KRW 8.67 billion (approximately US $ 7.70 million). The company reported operating profit of KRW 15.3 billion (approximately US $ 13.6 million) after revenue of KRW 154 billion (approximately US $ 137 million) between January and March.

In the first quarter of 2021, S.M. Many of Entertainment’s artists came back: Shinee, Very young, And EXOFrom Pacquiao. Like YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment was downgraded from the top notch position earlier this year due to financial losses.

JYP Entertainment posted a net profit of KRW 12.0 billion (approximately US $ 10.7 million) in the first quarter. The company reported operating profit of KRW $ 13.7 billion (approximately $ 12.2 million) after revenue of KRW 32.3 billion (approx. 28.7 million) between January and March.

Surprisingly, no JYP Entertainment artist returned in the first quarter of 2021. The company lost one of its largest groups, GOT7, When all members decided not to renew their contract in January.

Finally, HYBE recorded the highest net profit in the first quarter of 2021: R KRW 15.8 billion (approximately US $ 14.0 million). The company reported operating profit of KRW 21.7 billion (approximately $ 19.3 million) after earning KRW 178 billion (approximately $ 158 million) between January and March.

Like JYP Entertainment, HYBE does not generate any artist revenue from its labels. The company underwent dramatic changes when it was renamed the first quarter of 2021 Blockbuster Entertainment On HYBE. Soon, HYBE announced a 100% stake in a major US company. Ithaca Holdings.