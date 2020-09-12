Aaron Chrysostom dies: Top motor stars die at 34 due to ‘motorcycle accident’

Best Chef star Aaron Chrysostom has died at the age of 34.

Aaron suffered “several blatant force injuries” in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, DMJet said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled that Aaron’s death was an accident.

Aaron Diners is best known for his drive-ins and dives and appeared on Season 12 of Bravo’s Best Chef in 2014.

Following that, the talented Aaron continued his work by cooking for touring singers, including Billy Elish. Corona virus This year’s eruption.





Yu Nanakornponom, who worked at the Moshi Moshi Raman bar, told reporters that the accident happened near Chambers Bay in Washington.

He said the cook had been living in Mexico during the epidemics since his work was canceled.

Aaron said he donated one of his kidneys in tribute to his friend Nanakornbanom.







“We were joking around and he said, ‘I can give you a kidney.’ We were a competition – we were both Type O. It’s very rare to find Type O. ” News Tribune.

When Nanakornbanom told Aaron that he would have to wait three to four years for the kidney, Aaron did not hesitate to go upstairs.

