Digilogger: Do you have Digilogger on your mobile? Many facilities with a single application .. Very useful in times of emergency

Digiloger: Aadhar and PAN card have become mandatory nowadays. It would not happen without these. The basis for doing any work has become mandatory. Required for almost all types of transactions. These Aadhar and Ban cards are not available simultaneously. Then there will be the problem. Couldn’t figure out where to look in times of emergency. Not necessarily available if hidden in the house. The federal government introduced the virtual locker five years ago to avoid such problems. Digilock is a site set up by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as part of the Digital India initiative.

Everything can be stored in it.

All your important documents can be stored in this application. You can hide your Ban Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License, Passport and many more certificates in it. To hide your documents you must first create your account in Digilogger. https://digilocker.gov.in/ You can create an account on the website or Digilocker Android, iOS app.

Create an account with your username and password and securely store all documents in it. Additionally, documents in JPEG, PDF, and PNG formats can be captured and uploaded. Not only ban card, Aadhar card, driving license, but also various certificates and other documents issued by the government can be stored in this Digilogger.

Use in times of emergency

However, all documents hidden in this application may be used in an emergency. You can show your ID, driving license, etc. on this Digilocker when traveling by train or when the traffic police inspect your vehicles.

This will be useful to you at the right time. This can be very useful when someone is inspecting a vehicle or asking them to show original certificates anywhere. Those who do not have this application on your smartphone will find it very useful to download it.

