Until May 15, 2021, you run the risk of not being able to use WhatsApp anymore. How to avoid restricting access to the application

Be careful! This change made by WhatsApp worries everyone! The application will start to interrupt from the options.

WhatsApp will be discontinued from the options until the user accepts the new policies of the Facebook company that owns WhatsApp. Each user must agree to the new terms and conditions of use and privacy policy by May 15, 2021.

Otherwise, if you do not agree with the new rules, the application will restrict access to WhatsApp. So, from Saturday, May 15, 2021, a button will appear constantly asking you to comply with the conditions imposed by Facebook. The button will not disappear from the screen until you agree to the new terms. The only thing you can do on WhatsApp is answer messages or calls.

There are only two options: either you agree to the terms, you can still use the app, or you do not accept the new terms, and you will only use WhatsApp to respond to messages and calls.

How to update WhatsApp

You can easily update WhatsApp from the phone app store. If you receive a message that your version of WhatsApp is not supported, please note that you need to update the app. We recommend that you always use the latest version of WhatsApp. Newer versions include the latest features and improvements.

Android

Go to Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. Tap Update next to WhatsApp Messenger.

IPhone

Go to the App Store and search for WhatsApp. Touch UPDATE next to WhatsApp Messenger.

KaiOS

Tap JioStore or Store from the Applications menu. Swipe to the page and select Social, then WhatsApp. Press OK or SELECT> UPDATE.

The privacy and security of your personal conversations with friends and family will never change

Content you send to friends and family will not be viewed on either WhatsApp or Facebook, and this rule also applies to your personal messages and calls and the links and locations you share. We do not track people you call or send messages to, and WhatsApp does not send your contact list to Facebook.