Alexei Navalny Novichok discharged from hospital after poisoning | World News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Novichok has been treated for poisoning and discharged from hospital.

44 years old He fell ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month And was flown to Berlin in a coma.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden confirmed that he had poison with the same neurotransmitter used to target him. Sergei Skribal In Salisbury in 2018.

In a statement released Wednesday, Mr Navalny said the hospital in Surrey, Germany, had “improved enough to get him out of critical inpatient care.”

This is based on his progress and current condition, “treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible”.

But the hospital warned “it is too early to measure the long-term effects of his acute poisoning”.

Mr Navalny was in intensive care for more than three weeks.



Mr Navalny was hospitalized for 32 days – 24 of whom were in intensive care.

His team said they searched the Siberian hotel room where he had stayed before the flight on August 20 – an hour after the news broke that he had fallen ill.

They said he was Poisoning using bottled water, Collected as part of any evidence that is “imaginatively even useful”.

All the goods were sent to the German authorities because “it is very clear that this case will not be investigated in Russia,” they added.

The United Kingdom and other Western nations have called on Russia to respond.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Called for a “full, transparent investigation into what happened.” And pledged to “join international efforts to ensure justice is done.”

Moscow said it had not yet found evidence of a crime and had so far refused to open an investigation.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.