Tropical storm Etta caused a landslide near Cedar Key early Thursday morning. This is the fourth hurricane landslide and the second Florida landslide. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused a landslide in Cedar Key around 4 p.m. At 7 a.m., tropical storm Etta felt the effects of Etta's East Coast, causing strong winds in Wollia County, 10 miles west of Keynesville, and the storm continued to slow down to 45 miles per hour following rain. . Tropical cyclone winds in West Florida and heavy rain on Wednesday. Authorities in St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Madeira Beach have already responded to reports that the roofs were torn and streets flooded. >>> Track storms with WESH 2 News appEta briefly intensified into a hurricane Wednesday morning, but then weakened to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricane surveillance has been removed for some parts of Florida's West Coast, but tropical storm warnings are in place from Englewood to the Swanni River. Summer, Marion, Lake and Polk districts are still under tropical storm warnings. >>> School Closures Due to Tropical Storm Most parts of western and central Florida will receive 1 to 3 inches of rain until Thursday, except for tropical storm-wind and hurricane-force gases. Most of Florida's West Coast will be affected by typhoon 2 to 5 feet, including the most vulnerable part of Tampa Bay. Water levels are already 2 to 3 feet above normal and water will continue to accumulate over the next few hours. Etta was the first to make landfall in Central America last week, followed by Type 4 hurricanes and then in Cuba and the Lower Metcombe Kiev late Sunday. The NHC said the storm would dissipate into the western Atlantic Ocean by the end of the week.

