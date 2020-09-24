If he loses the election in November, Donald Trump will not promise to hand over power peacefully to Joe Biden, instead saying election officials should “get rid” of any illegal ballots.

“We need to see what’s going on. You know I’ve been complaining so hard about the ballot. The ballot is a disaster,” Mr Trump told a news conference on Wednesday. States have evolved.

The reporter who asked the initial question pressed Mr. Trump.

“Do you promise to ensure a peaceful transfer of power?” The reporter asked.

“We want to get rid of the ballot, you have to be very quiet – there will be no exchange, frankly, there will be a continuum,” Mr Trump replied.

“It simply came to our notice then. You know that, ”he said, to which the reporter objected,“ No, I don’t know that. ”

Mr Trump continued: “Do you know who knows this better than anyone else? Democrats know this better than anyone. ”

The president had indicated the previous day that he expects the president to run in the election if he loses, which could send a case to the Supreme Court.

One of the many reasons he believes Senate Republicans should go through his candidacy to replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died before Nov. 3.

"I think it would be better if you go before the election, because this fraud that the Democrats are pulling – this is a scam – this fraud will be before the Supreme Court of the United States," the president told reporters at the White House.

“I think the 4-4 situation is not a good situation, if you get it,” Mr Trump said of a Supreme Court, without its ninth justice it could put a stumbling block to election results.

Research on the study shows that there has been no large-scale voter fraud in the United States in recent elections.

Democrats have been warning for months that Mr Trump could try to “steal” the election by challenging decisions in key oscillating states based on bogus voter fraud claims regarding postal ballots.

Republicans have already tried to control postal voting by lawsuit at the state level, including Pennsylvania.

The state’s Supreme Court ruled last week in favor of Democrats that election officials may count mail-in votes three days after Election Day until or before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not officially announced a deadline for the confirmation process, but has said there is plenty of time to hold a confirmation vote by November 3 elections.

“We’re going to keep our word again – we’m going to vote on this nomination on this floor,” said the Republican Party of Kentucky as it prepares for re-election this year.