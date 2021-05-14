Home Entertainment Billionaire Yusaku Meizawa is expected to orbit the moon before the end of 2021.

Japanese businessman Yousaku Meizawa will tour the moon with SpaceX in 2023. But before that, he will be aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The trip is scheduled for the end of this year.

When Yusaku Meizawa embarks on his orbit around the moon in 2023 with SpaceX, he will not be a space newcomer. The Japanese millionaire will already be an astronaut. In fact, those who are interested Will fly at the end of 2021 With the Soyuz MS-20 mission to reach the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting at an altitude of 400 km during a Russian-licensed aircraft.

Not surprisingly: we are aware of the Russian space agency’s intention to resume some private travelers between 2000 and 2009. This decision should be compared to the restored autonomy of the United States in space access, thanks to SpaceX and Boeing soon: they can no longer monetize before the Soyuz seats with the Americans because they need Russia less.

In total, 7 people were ISS.

This is a real plant, ISS. // Source: Flickr / CC / NASA Johnson (carved photo)

Three tourist flights are planned in the short term

Mr. Meizawa will travel with Russian astronaut Alexander Mizorgine – this will be his third voyage – to another tourist, photographer Yoso Hirano. He is an aide to Yusaku Masawa and immortalizes his boss’ journey. If they are both going to train, the aircraft needs the presence of an expert. Alexandre Mizorgine will take over as captain.

Pykonor Cosmotrome is scheduled to depart on December 8, with a stay of twelve days. It should be noted that the previous task, the Soyuz MS-19 had a similar profile. Apart from astronaut Anton Sachaplero, Russian actress Yulia Percild and filmmaker Klim Sipenko will leave in a few days. He It’s about filming scenes For a future Russian film The challenge.

The MS19 and MS20 trips coincide with the two trips announced in 2019 for this year. These people can qualify as astronauts once they cross the 100km high entrance. This is an arbitrary delimitation – Gorman line – Separation of the atmosphere from space. However, the United States is 80 km.

However, the Russians were not the only ones active in this segment of space tourism. SpaceX, Axiom Space and NASA are also operating in this direction, with the first aircraft scheduled for early 2022. In passengers Must have a specific TomCruz. A film project has already been planned for several months, and the American actor is known to want to do his fights.

Look at the world from space

