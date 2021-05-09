Home Technology Video: The golden moment of NASA’s mission to Mars, the rover succeeds in recording the sound of the ingenious helicopter | NASA’s diligent rover helicopter sends video with audio for the first time on Mars

May 09, 2021 0 Comments
NASA’s rover also recorded the sound made by the helicopter’s leaves. NASA Perseverance Rover Record Audio

Washington: NASA, the world’s most famous space research organization, has shared a video about Mars on social media. This video shows the completion of NASA’s fourth helicopter flight. NASA’s rover also recorded the sound made by the helicopter’s wings. (NASA’s diligent rover helicopter sends video with audio for the first time on Mars)

For the first time, NASA’s rover recorded the sound of a helicopter’s leaf on Mars. NASA shared this video on social media on May 7. NASA’s Rottercraft helicopter successfully completes fourth flight to Mars. This video is three minutes long. At the beginning of the video, the sound from the helicopter plane is slow. The rotorcraft blades rotate at 2400 rpm, so the sound produced can be heard in the video.

The engineers leading NASA’s Mars mission were skeptical of being able to record the sound of the helicopter’s wings. Because at the time the helicopter was flying, NASA’s security rover was 262 feet or 80 meters away. However, Sound Rover’s Super Game was recorded on a microphone on Tuesday.

French scientist David Mimoun says the sound in the video sent to NASA by the rover is important. This video was captured by a super game Mars microphone on a NASA rover. The Super Game is used to study the rock formation on Mars. David Momiun says the video with the sound of Mars was a golden moment for us on our journey to Mars. Mars’ atmosphere contains 96 percent carbon dioxide.

