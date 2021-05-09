The International Space Station and Tianhe, China will be visible in the night sky this weekend

As summer solstice approaches, on June 20, the nights decrease, and a satellite in the lower space stations, like both space stations, glows with the sun throughout the night.

In the night sky this weekend, astronomy fans will be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) and the central block of the Chinese space station named Tianhe. Thrown out On April 29th.

From now until the first week of June, Due to the seasonal circumstances, Americans will have the opportunity to see ISS flying over their homes. As the summer solstice approaches, on June 20, the night time decreases and a satellite in low Earth orbit glows with the sun throughout the night, Reports L Portal Live Science.

As the station orbits the Earth on average every 90 minutes, it can be seen not only during a revolution, but several times in a row. ISS The largest and brightest artificial object of all around the earth. As it orbits our planet at an average altitude of 420 kilometers and a speed of 28,200 kilometers per hour, it may seem that it is moving as fast as a high-flying passenger plane, sometimes taking 6 or 7 minutes to cross the sky. .

For most locations, two types of passes are visible. In one case, the object initially appears towards the southwestern part of the sky and then moves towards the northeast. In another case, it initially moves southeast toward the northwest of the sky. International Space Station though Looks like a very bright white star to the naked eye With a light yellow color in motion, individuals who use the telescope can detect it when they zoom in on its ‘T’ shape through their field of vision.

Meanwhile, the Chinese space station, which is smaller than the ISS, orbits the Earth at an average altitude of 368 kilometers. Like the International Space Station, Tianhe is small but large enough to be seen with the naked eye Not too bright.

As described by Tom Pennino, an amateur astronomer from Camac, New York, who was able to observe it this early Friday morning, Tianhe appeared below Arcturus – the third brightest star in the night sky – west and “slowly rising.” “It wasn’t bright when Arcturus passed, Tianhe shone fast as it approached its peak. It moved through the summer triangle of Vega, Alder and Dnep,” he said. Also, he means “Was red or orange“.

If you like it, share it with your friends!