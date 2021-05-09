French, they have developed an ultra-precise ultrasound machine and are finalists for the European Inventor Prize

A revolution in the field of medical imaging. Matthias Fink and Michael Tander, two French physicists, are selected from the finalists for the European Inventor Prize, further proof that French excels in this field.

Explorer, the new generation ultrasound system that uses cutting waves © Screenshot European Patent Office

The European Innovator Prize, among its finalists, selected two researchers working on the border between the physical and medical sciences. Matthias Fink and Michael Tander, the best experts in waves and film, have developed a high-level ultrasound system based on high-speed ultrasound emission.. This allows us to more accurately diagnose the condition of the tissues within our body and avoids biopsies. All new generation devices now incorporate this technology.

How did they make the invention?

As he was searching for archeological treasures under the sea, the physicist Matthias Fink developed his first sonar, which he later tested on the human body. We are in 1975. This was the beginning of the ultrasound machines developed by Philips and General Electric. He is in the game. He is curious about waves and shapes and discovers the reversibility and timing of sound waves. Matthias Fink, a professor at ESPCI Paris Tech, says the technique, based on the rapid ultrasound ultrasound system, is different today. “With this technique, we made the first ultrasound machine that looks at the inside of the body 10,000 times per second, and by doing so, it is possible to create stiffness maps of the human body for every millimeter. It is important to make a diagnosis. He’s trying to see that it’s not normal, but he understands that he can not create an image.

For which diseases is this revolutionary ultrasound used?

Initially, a device was developed to diagnose breast cancer. By giving the doctor a picture of the organ and its elasticity, this leads to some biopsies being avoided. “A painful and sometimes unnecessary act “ Michael Tander joins INSERM’s research director and co – founder of the initial supersonic image. “We realize that 90% of biopsies are negative, so it could have been avoided if we had good quality imaging. By mapping this hardness of the breast, ultrasound can greatly improve the diagnosis, now allowing it to be reduced by biopsies 2.”

Since then, other applications have been added: the diagnosis of liver and thyroid cancer, arterial diseases and even muscle monitoring in athletes.

A powerful tool that is no longer French

This success story came against a major French weakness: we did not, in our knowledge, invest enough in our starting positions. After producing 3000 engines, Supersonic Image was purchased by an American company. To grow, you need to raise funds and in France, banks and investors are cautious. The patents were sold to Philips and General Electric.