Canadian companies offer discounts and payments to their vaccinated customers

Canadian companies are trying to promote the COVID-19 vaccine by offering discounts and payments to vaccinated customers.

Insurers, liquor, museums and technology companies publish advertisements to reward those who have been vaccinated by offering discounts or gifts.

For example, vaccinated people can get a $ 6 discount on food or beverages at Polarity Brewing at the White House, free admission to The Museum in the Kitchen, and chocolate at the Sombrero Latin Food in Toronto.

Manulife Accounting will provide customers with some of the vaccines included in its Vitality Plan Reward Points. Drop, a Toronto financial utility, offers a $ 50 cash reward to users who get a shot on social media and identify the brand.

Is it an incentive to get vaccinated?

These offers may give corporate weight for an important reason, experts say, but also encourage consumers to return to their favorite stores or find new local brands in the midst of locking up.

“You may be reluctant to exaggerate where you do not want to be. This is all part of that strategy,” says John McNeich, a professor at Ryerson University who specializes in marketing.

Sombero offers Latin American candy for Latin people who help Selby post or make encounters with loved ones while receiving the vaccine. However, the company insists that the vaccine is a “personal decision” and that the promotion is not meant to put pressure on people.

“We wanted to spread a little joy to those who are comfortable,” says Corina Bardo, business development manager. After waiting so long, we wanted every vaccine to be a little treat. “

However, some companies have to restrain their enthusiasm. Boston Pizza got into trouble when its restaurant on Toronto’s front street offered a 15% discount to vaccinated customers. Without providing further details, Communications Director Marion Ratti noted in an email that the restaurant has been ordered to complete the offer.

However, according to Professor Magnes, the idea was a good one. The discount was low enough not to create abuse. It was also given in a place opposite a vaccination center, where business in a region was significantly reduced.

“In this poor place, foot traffic was almost zero,” he said. The restaurant should be happy to see that the vaccine clinic is bringing pedestrian traffic back to normal. “

John McNeesh says it is difficult to measure whether these ads will make Canadians vaccinate without hesitation. But for others, it may be an extra compatible factor for those who are nervous about an injection.

Dr. Najeem Muhajarin, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Saskatchewan who specializes in community health, acknowledges that ideological opponents of vaccines are unlikely to be distracted by these rewards. However, these will encourage the undecided. “It will encourage them to get vaccinated. Anything like that could indicate scales. “

Professor Muhajarin said he was very happy to see companies dealing with issues as they are ready to use their brand to send an important message about the epidemic.

“They didn’t complain about the recession of the economy or what they were asked to close,” he says. Businesses want to be a part of the solution. “

