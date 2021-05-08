IOS users do not agree to monitor their activity. Facebook & Company has a big problem: Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Software



Apple (iOS) – Humor thickens in Facebook & corporate scandal. a Previous article I briefly explained the situation and why the two giants came into conflict.

Most of Facebook’s businesses are targeted, and can only do so if the company is able to monitor users’ activity. Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple device users can choose whether or not to agree to monitor.

Although Facebook has started sending some pessimistic messages to users updated to iOS 14.5, they have responded accordingly: Do not agree to proceed. Globally, according to Fleury Analytics, only 12% of users agree with Facebook & Company’s monitoring activities, while only 4% of users in the United States agree with permanent monitoring.

Flory Analytics checks the sample of 5.3 million global users and 2.5 million US users.

The update for iOS 14.5 is available from April 26th, so the number of people switching to the new version is still very low. However, these figures may be of concern to Facebook & the company if the current trend continues.