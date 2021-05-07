Home World Say goodbye to ties and shirts: Carabineros make changes to their uniforms

May 07, 2021
It seeks to provide “greater comfort” to officers working in the field.

It was revealed this Thursday Chilean police Get ready to do changes In his uniform.

According to Third, The Uniformed police Seeks to update the company’s most visible image Clothing.

Will be responsible for the change Logistics Directorate It seeks to deliver “More comfort“For officers in the framework of activities carried out in the field.

In this regard, the Chairman Directorate of Police Operations, General Enrique Passaletti, Which confirmed that it seeks to offer a type of footwear Robbery, Flexible, And it is Special ankle protectionS.

Following that line, he commented “We tend to have a shirt type fabric, With closure, it has protection from UV rays, with ventilation system and reflective strips. This can be very effective when doing prevention“.

“Now, yes, we have to keep in mind that we will have a new face A wardrobe tailored to the needs of the staff, But we will keep it green. That is our essence, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general.

For that, Shirts Y Relationships When it comes to field operations they are a thing of the past.

For now, the company is a growth Internal survey Find out what the authorities think about changing clothes.

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

