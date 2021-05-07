Google will also force Android apps to tell you what your data is doing.

Google knows what Apple is doing with its new data transparency policy that binds applications. The American company has embraced it and is inspired for Android.

Apple’s transparency efforts clearly promote competition. In one Website Released on May 6, Google announced the arrival of a new division in its App Store for Android. In general, the question is to approach what Apple is doing with its App Tracking transparency, but by adapting it to the Android ecosystem and Google’s practices.

On Android, transparency is required

It is not a question of preventing the use of personal data in all circumstances, it is possible with the prior, transparent and informed consent of individuals. What Google wants to do is clearly and accurately describe the nature of the data collected and stored, and for what purposes – it may be normal, for example, to collect sexual orientation in a dating app.

Commonly requested information includes the approximate or exact location of the smartphone, access to the contact directory, personal data (a name or address, among others), photos, videos, audio files and, generally, any document on the phone. Applications should also tell you what these components are used for.

Other symptoms this time around will be highlighted in this new section to provide information on how safe these treatments are. This is because it is important to have an idea of ​​the practices in place to protect personal information, not to ask for authorization before using it, but to list what they are used for and why.

Five points are awarded by Google: good security practices (e.g. encryption), compliance with guidelines for applications intended for minors, the presence of an independent third-party audit, deletion of data when the application is uninstalled, and some, if any, data usage is mandatory.

The implementation schedule of this new section is spread over one year. Today, this is a general overview of Google’s flight plan. Then in 2021, with the first options for reporting for applications, a more specific policy will be released by Mountain View. In 2022, the scene will begin to appear. This will soon become mandatory.

Photo credit of someone:

Google

Share on social media

Continuation in the video