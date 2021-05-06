Home Entertainment Lucky Luke: Michael Eun will adapt the comic series

May 06, 2021 0 Comments
According to information released by the American site Variety, Michael Joon will be in charge of the TV series that embraces the adventures of the famous comic book hero Lucky Luke.

Dedicated to the hero of the comic strip created by Morris in 1946, the co-creator of the series will be director and art producer Michael Eun – along with Rene Goskinny (Asterix) – in which viewers will discover the iconic character Dalton. , Ranthanbilan, or Disaster Jane.

A mythical universe

“As a big fan of comics, I’m so excited to be part of this adventure and look forward to sharing this with the public,” Michael Yoon told the site. Variety. “The chance to translate Lucky Luke and Dalton’s mythological universe with the talented Michael Yoon into a fantasy world is a wonderful thing.

Ann, produced by Remy Brochack and Julian Wallace, acknowledged for their part that “transforming a work of French tradition like Lucky Luke into a TV series” would be a challenge, and so proud of what they could do. “Federal Entertainment and with Michael Yoon”.

At this time, the exact title of the series has not been released and no broadcaster has been identified. Michael Yoon has already starred in several comic book adaptations of fiction, most notably Billy the Kid in the 2005 film Isnogood or the 2009 film Lucky Luke with Jean Dujardine. He is also working on the screenplay and adaptation of the cartoon. In credits with Rahan and Arnaud Ducret in cinema.

