If Ryan Johnson’s Knives Out has expressed your appetite on a voodoo, translators would like it to be the next film to quench that hunger.

The French thriller, polished with international actors, sets a glamorous Agatha Christie-esque closed home mystery involving nine suspects and a multi-million dollar crime.

Written by Daniel Presley and Romain Camping, the script is directed by Regis Roinzard, Translators It has all the ingredients for a satisfying mess, even if it piles up a lot of embellishments in the end.

Nine people are being hired to simultaneously translate the expected third installment of the fictional best-selling Tedlus series, set in the publishing world. The man who does not want to die.

Among them are Alex Goodman (Alex Lothar), a young English scholar, and Russian translator Katerina Anisinova (Olga Kurlenko) and Helen Duckson (Sits Bobbet Nutson), a Russian translator who remembers Tedalus’ ruined heroine Rebecca.

The team will translate the book under extraordinary conditions imposed by slim publisher Eric Angstrom (Lambert Wilson).

They are second only to a vast French countryside chat, but underground in a luxurious bunker with no access to an outside communication. 11 hours a day, they do their work surrounded by reference books and armed guards.

The bright pool, private chef, bowling alley, well-appointed rooms and the binding of a Burt Bachrach song do not obscure the fact that they are basically prisoners.

Not long in the process, an email is sent with a request to Angstrom – pay or the book will leak.

Angstrom sets out to find the culprit, but he’s not particularly sympathetic extortionist, so some of you believe the culprit will leave it at that. Poirot-esque is not as interested in grace or Angstrom as Marble. Lots of blisters and heavy craftsmanship.

Translators It attracts many different types of predecessors and those fingerprints are present throughout the film. Many drops of that Christie template detective fiction Alfred Hitchcock and even Regular suspects.

Then Kurlenko’s medieval Caterina appears to be floating through the bunker in a brilliant white dress, obsessed with Tedalus ’Rebecca, a literary character who seems to have an almost unnatural connection to her, a specter who annoys her.

Daphne du Marier is like exploring through his character.

(Du Marierre’s novel Rebecca It’s about a young woman who is haunted by the legacy of her new husband’s dead wife – most importantly adapted by Hitchcock, and Ben Wheatley’s adaptation on Netflix later this year.)

Other characters, including Frederick Chavez’s Chinese translator Chen, Anna Maria Sturmin’s German translator Ingrid and Ricardo Scamarcio’s Italian translator Tario, are not out, but are usually the first to start harassing the voodoo units.

Translators Two-thirds of the ways it changes, it picks up speed when it zooms out beyond the claustrophobic boundaries of the chat. Here, the tone becomes synonymous with an impulsive thriller.

When Translators Acts as a mystery, and its attempts to go deeper into the nature of storytelling and entitlement have not gone down well. This is not an incentive for the audience to really care about this book that we can not read (but like the bankers) beyond the mystery of the impossible robber.

It tries to be very clever, weaves in more yarn than necessary, and loses its tightness. When it comes to condemnation, it’s almost too curly.

Evaluation: 3/5

Translators have been in theaters since Thursday, September 17 (excluding Victoria)

