Global Eagle chooses Utelsat to enhance its mobility capabilities

In between is the signing of a multi-year multi-transponder agreement for Ku-band capability Utelsat And Global eagle, A leading provider of connectivity and entertainment solutions for promising movement markets.

These repeaters offer additional capability to Global Eagle customers operating in the aviation sector.

All of North American coverage is part of this multi-year agreementUtelsat 7A, Utelsat Global Eagle offers significant additional performance aimed at enhancing the company’s connectivity services for its operating customers. This satellite will be renamed Utelsat 139WA.

Nancy Walker, Vice President of Commercial Airline Connection at Global Eagle, commented: This agreement with Utelsat allows us to further strengthen our multi-band and multi-satellite networks, providing greater performance and consistency of service to our end users. Our customers can continue to connect to the capabilities of more than 50 satellites connected by 28 telephones around the world, resulting in quick and reliable service for their passengers.